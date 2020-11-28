For Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.5756 during the day while it closed the day at $0.56. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Cinedigm Announces MyTime Movie Network, a New Female-Focused Linear Streaming Channel, Debuting on The Roku Channel.

MyTime Movie Network Is the First Female Focused Streaming Film Network Featuring Hundreds of Award-Winning Films, Original Series, Exclusive Content, & More.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced the launch of the all-new female-focused streaming linear channel MyTime Movie Network on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform.

Cinedigm Corp. stock has also gained 3.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIDM stock has declined by -34.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.18% and lost -20.07% year-on date.

The market cap for CIDM stock reached $67.18 million, with 114.53 million shares outstanding and 98.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 3738877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2015, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $3.25, while B. Riley & Co. kept a Buy rating on CIDM stock. On November 04, 2013, analysts increased their price target for CIDM shares from 2.30 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, CIDM shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5578, while it was recorded at 0.5727 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9323 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $5 million, or 18.60% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,875,949, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,377,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in CIDM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.39 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly -14.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 5,297,452 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,565,549 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,046,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,909,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,077,705 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 676,713 shares during the same period.