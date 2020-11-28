China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] Stock trading around $1.10 per share: What’s Next?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ: CJJD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.80% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.91%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, “We are pleased with our second quarter performance as we delivered another quarter of strong results. Our revenue and gross profit recorded $30.84 million and $7.01 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2021, up 8.8% and 4.8% compared to same period of fiscal year 2020. Revenue year-over-year from online pharmacy increased by 127.4%. We have always been deeply committed to our communities, and we have taken necessary measures to protect the safety and health of our customers and employees during the global COVID-19 pandemic while making solid progress on our transformation strategy of ‘Medical Linkage & Technology Empowerment’. The environment surrounding COVID-19 is accelerating our transformation, giving us new opportunities to demonstrate our capabilities and gain retail market share in China. We are building a strong foundation for sustainable growth and setting the platform to engage with consumers, and we are remaining focused on creating value for all our stakeholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, CJJD stock dropped by -18.52%.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.57 million, with 37.96 million shares outstanding and 28.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 589.71K shares, CJJD stock reached a trading volume of 4197817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

CJJD Stock Performance Analysis:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.91. With this latest performance, CJJD shares gained by 16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9739, while it was recorded at 1.0320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5085 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.43 and a Gross Margin at +21.76. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Total Capital for CJJD is now -10.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 264.44. Additionally, CJJD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] managed to generate an average of -$5,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CJJD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. go to 30.00%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 18.30% of CJJD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CJJD stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 4,840,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,280,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in CJJD stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.21 million in CJJD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ:CJJD] by around 545,023 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 87,603 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,301,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,934,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CJJD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 427,620 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 37,752 shares during the same period.