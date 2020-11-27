WidePoint Corporation [WYY] Revenue clocked in at $180.00 million, up 163.32% YTD: What’s Next?

WidePoint Corporation [AMEX: WYY] surged by $2.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.89 during the day while it closed the day at $10.48. The company report on November 25, 2020 that WidePoint Awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 Contract.

Contract Award Ceiling of $500 Million.

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded the Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 Contract to WidePoint. Valued at up to $500 million, this new Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, which was executed on November 25, 2020, has a one-year base period with four 12-month option periods extending through November 24, 2025.

WidePoint Corporation stock has also gained 46.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WYY stock has inclined by 94.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 83.86% and gained 163.32% year-on date.

The market cap for WYY stock reached $90.23 million, with 8.45 million shares outstanding and 7.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 83.39K shares, WYY reached a trading volume of 6677349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WidePoint Corporation [WYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYY shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for WidePoint Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WidePoint Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WYY stock trade performance evaluation

WidePoint Corporation [WYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.37. With this latest performance, WYY shares gained by 90.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.86 for WidePoint Corporation [WYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

WidePoint Corporation [WYY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WidePoint Corporation [WYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87 and a Gross Margin at +16.11. WidePoint Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.22.

Return on Total Capital for WYY is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WidePoint Corporation [WYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.37. Additionally, WYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WidePoint Corporation [WYY] managed to generate an average of $909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.WidePoint Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WidePoint Corporation [WYY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WidePoint Corporation posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WidePoint Corporation go to 20.00%.

WidePoint Corporation [WYY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 16.20% of WYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 465,600, which is approximately 62.486% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 339,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 million in WYY stocks shares; and BLUE ZONE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.79 million in WYY stock with ownership of nearly 40.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WidePoint Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in WidePoint Corporation [AMEX:WYY] by around 421,263 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 787,739 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 86,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,295,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 194,058 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 781,407 shares during the same period.