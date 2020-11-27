why RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.73

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] loss -3.47% on the last trading session, reaching $12.50 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2020 that RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

– Portfolio generated positive gross operating profit and open hotels generated positive EBITDA.

– Reduced monthly cash burn estimate.

RLJ Lodging Trust represents 163.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.13 billion with the latest information. RLJ stock price has been found in the range of $12.27 to $13.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, RLJ reached a trading volume of 1659250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $11.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9.50, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on RLJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84.

Trading performance analysis for RLJ stock

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, RLJ shares gained by 51.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 12.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.54 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.01 and a Gross Margin at +19.04. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Total Capital for RLJ is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.35. Additionally, RLJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] managed to generate an average of $1,469,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RLJ Lodging Trust posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ Lodging Trust go to -9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

There are presently around $1,839 million, or 90.40% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,704,122, which is approximately 15.944% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,635,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.94 million in RLJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $220.46 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly -12.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 10,089,874 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 16,715,936 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 120,295,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,101,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,863,945 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,277,881 shares during the same period.