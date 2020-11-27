why HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.83

HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE: HDB] closed the trading session at $68.21 on 11/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.79, while the highest price level was $68.70. The company report on November 3, 2020 that HDFC Bank Is Numero Uno in Indian Financial Sector: Asiamoney Poll.

Secures coveted honour for 2nd year in a row.

HDFC Bank Ltd. has been voted ‘Most Outstanding Company – Financial Sector’ in India, in a poll conducted by the well-known publication Asiamoney. Over 824 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and research analysts voted across 12 markets in Asia. More than 4,000 votes were received for publicly listed companies. Asiamoney asks participants in the poll to consider the company’s overall performance including its financials, management team, IR activities and CSR initiatives.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.64 percent and weekly performance of 1.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, HDB reached to a volume of 1612986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $71.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for HDFC Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Limited is set at 1.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.09.

HDB stock trade performance evaluation

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, HDB shares gained by 13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.44 for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.28, while it was recorded at 67.51 for the last single week of trading, and 48.57 for the last 200 days.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.84. HDFC Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.45.

Return on Total Capital for HDB is now 10.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.72. Additionally, HDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] managed to generate an average of $2,329,975 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HDFC Bank Limited posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Limited go to 23.80%.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in HDFC Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE:HDB] by around 23,734,060 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 20,750,027 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 281,961,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,445,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,253,478 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,944,273 shares during the same period.