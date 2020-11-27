why EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.91

EVO Payments Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOP] slipped around -1.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.66 at the close of the session, down -4.96%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that EVO Payments Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO” or the “Company”) announced a proposed underwritten offering of 4,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds received by the Company from the sale of shares of its Class A common stock in the proposed offering to purchase (i) LLC interests in EVO Investco, LLC (“EVO LLC”) and an equivalent number of shares of the Company’s Class B common stock (which shares will then be cancelled) from Blueapple, Inc., (ii) LLC interests in EVO LLC and an equivalent number of shares of the Company’s Class D common stock (which shares will then be cancelled) from entities affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, and (iii) shares of the Company’s Class A common stock from an entity affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC.

J.P. Morgan is acting as underwriter for the proposed offering.

EVO Payments Inc. stock is now -2.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVOP Stock saw the intraday high of $25.85 and lowest of $24.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.00, which means current price is +153.56% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 283.97K shares, EVOP reached a trading volume of 1897492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVOP shares is $26.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EVO Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for EVO Payments Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVO Payments Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVOP in the course of the last twelve months was 50.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has EVOP stock performed recently?

EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, EVOP shares gained by 6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.57, while it was recorded at 26.07 for the last single week of trading, and 22.78 for the last 200 days.

EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.06 and a Gross Margin at +61.21. EVO Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.08.

Return on Total Capital for EVOP is now 3.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.61. Additionally, EVOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 402.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] managed to generate an average of -$4,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.EVO Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EVO Payments Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVO Payments Inc. go to 13.39%.

Insider trade positions for EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]

There are presently around $1,121 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVOP stocks are: BROWN ADVISORY INC with ownership of 4,525,468, which is approximately 4.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,613,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.73 million in EVOP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $76.59 million in EVOP stock with ownership of nearly -2.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVO Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in EVO Payments Inc. [NASDAQ:EVOP] by around 4,599,848 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,951,047 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 35,133,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,684,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVOP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 725,540 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 669,089 shares during the same period.