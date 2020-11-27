why Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.28

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] closed the trading session at $69.35 on 11/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.2501, while the highest price level was $69.98. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences the week of November 30th.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Tom Sweet, chief financial officer and Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer will each present at the following virtual conferences during the first week of December:.

2020 Wells Fargo TMT SummitTuesday, December 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. ETSpeaker: Tom Sweet.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.95 percent and weekly performance of 2.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 4410072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $72.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $48 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $75, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on DELL stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 54 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.64, while it was recorded at 69.18 for the last single week of trading, and 53.79 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.88 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.02.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $27,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 3.83%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,332 million, or 87.70% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 34,736,806, which is approximately -3.588% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,106,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in DELL stocks shares; and ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., currently with $1.05 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 16.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 29,879,903 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 14,463,758 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 176,741,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,085,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,070,842 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,755,120 shares during the same period.