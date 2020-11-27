why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.76

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] price plunged by -0.60 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) as Second-Line Treatment for Unresectable Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

First immunotherapy to be approved for a gastroesophageal cancer in the European Union.

Approval based on Phase 3 ATTRACTION-3 trial showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared to chemotherapy.

A sum of 9401102 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.56M shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares reached a high of $63.50 and dropped to a low of $62.20 until finishing in the latest session at $62.84.

The one-year BMY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.8. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $73.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.93, while it was recorded at 62.34 for the last single week of trading, and 59.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.63 and a Gross Margin at +65.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.15.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 10.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.13. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $114,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BMY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 21.35%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104,936 million, or 75.70% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 200,065,592, which is approximately -1.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,409,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.21 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.13 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,027 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 91,031,665 shares. Additionally, 1,018 investors decreased positions by around 106,246,802 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 1,472,610,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,669,888,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,154,854 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 11,305,563 shares during the same period.