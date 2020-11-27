why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.89

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] loss -3.77% or -1.72 points to close at $43.86 with a heavy trading volume of 1994383 shares. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II announced that it has commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units. Each unit issued in the IPO will consist of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “SPRQ U.” Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “SPRQ” and “SPRQ WS,” respectively.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Cowen are acting as book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters. Morgan Stanley, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. TD Securities, MUFG and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

It opened the trading session at $45.68, the shares rose to $45.68 and dropped to $43.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APO points out that the company has recorded -7.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -125.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, APO reached to a volume of 1994383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $48.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $46 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for APO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.43.

Trading performance analysis for APO stock

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.22, while it was recorded at 44.34 for the last single week of trading, and 44.05 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.71 and a Gross Margin at +99.44. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.51.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now 22.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.31. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of $568,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 5.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $7,234 million, or 76.40% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 33,913,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,363,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $761.54 million in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $493.24 million in APO stock with ownership of nearly 0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 6,671,574 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 11,386,471 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 146,885,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,943,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,977,336 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,346,083 shares during the same period.