Wells Fargo slashes price target on Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] – find out why.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE: LPI] gained 10.13% or 1.19 points to close at $12.94 with a heavy trading volume of 1153550 shares. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Laredo Petroleum Announces Appointment of Jarvis Hollingsworth and Lori Lancaster to the Board of Directors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) (“Laredo” or the “Company”) announced the appointment of Jarvis Hollingsworth and Lori Lancaster to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Their appointments as independent directors are effective November 19, 2020.

Mr. Hollingsworth’s extensive experience leading and advising boards in corporate governance and strategy, risk management, ESG policy and diversity/inclusion will support Laredo’s vision of expanding the Company’s thinking beyond a traditional E&P mindset. He currently serves as the Secretary/General Counsel of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., and is a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors. Previously, Mr. Hollingsworth was a Partner at Bracewell LLP where he led a fiduciary practice counseling boards on corporate governance and strategic matters.

It opened the trading session at $11.55, the shares rose to $13.15 and dropped to $11.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LPI points out that the company has recorded -23.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -96.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 492.52K shares, LPI reached to a volume of 1153550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPI shares is $16.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on LPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laredo Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for LPI stock

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.37. With this latest performance, LPI shares gained by 46.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 11.67 for the last single week of trading, and 14.04 for the last 200 days.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.85. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.90.

Return on Total Capital for LPI is now 10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.74. Additionally, LPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] managed to generate an average of -$1,223,068 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. posted 3.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. go to -9.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]

There are presently around $95 million, or 61.90% of LPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPI stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 2,558,505, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,013,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.11 million in LPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.25 million in LPI stock with ownership of nearly -40.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE:LPI] by around 792,581 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 1,973,826 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 4,561,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,328,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 329,188 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,081,016 shares during the same period.