Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Equillium Inc. [EQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equillium Inc. [NASDAQ: EQ] loss -3.54% on the last trading session, reaching $4.91 price per share at the time. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Equillium Provides Itolizumab COVID-19 Program Update.

Analyst Day scheduled for December 4, 2020.

Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced that due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 treatment landscape, the company will not initiate the EQUINOX Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate itolizumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at this time.

Equillium Inc. represents 21.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $116.02 million with the latest information. EQ stock price has been found in the range of $4.11 to $4.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, EQ reached a trading volume of 1780268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Equillium Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $22 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Equillium Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on EQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equillium Inc. is set at 0.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

Equillium Inc. [EQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.19. With this latest performance, EQ shares dropped by -14.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Equillium Inc. [EQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for EQ is now -45.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equillium Inc. [EQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.13. Additionally, EQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equillium Inc. [EQ] managed to generate an average of -$1,600,000 per employee.Equillium Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equillium Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQ.

There are presently around $38 million, or 34.30% of EQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQ stocks are: VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,354,309, which is approximately 36.204% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,074,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.28 million in EQ stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $4.93 million in EQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equillium Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Equillium Inc. [NASDAQ:EQ] by around 5,099,388 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 987,823 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,610,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,697,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQ stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,067,628 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 610,857 shares during the same period.