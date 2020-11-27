Wall Street Analyst Initiated JFrog Ltd. [FROG]. What else is Wall St. saying

JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ: FROG] surged by $6.96 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $67.8299 during the day while it closed the day at $66.69. The company report on November 25, 2020 that JFrog to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in December.

JFrog, the liquid software company, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Wells Fargo TMT SummitPresentation: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 9:00 am PT.

The market cap for FROG stock reached $6.17 billion, with 92.52 million shares outstanding and 59.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, FROG reached a trading volume of 4733390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JFrog Ltd. [FROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FROG shares is $78.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for JFrog Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for JFrog Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on FROG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JFrog Ltd. is set at 5.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.24.

FROG stock trade performance evaluation

JFrog Ltd. [FROG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for JFrog Ltd. [FROG], while it was recorded at 62.05 for the last single week of trading.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JFrog Ltd. [FROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +80.20. JFrog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.15.

Return on Total Capital for FROG is now -3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.JFrog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,372 million, or 57.00% of FROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FROG stocks are: SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,102,173, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.7 million in FROG stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $72.98 million in FROG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JFrog Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ:FROG] by around 20,566,399 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,566,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FROG stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,566,399 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.