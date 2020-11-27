Wall Street Analyst Initiated EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. What else is Wall St. saying

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] slipped around -1.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.50 at the close of the session, down -8.91%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that EHang 216’s Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations.

EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company announced that its two-seater passenger-grade AAV, EHang 216 has completed its maiden flights in three Korean locations – Seoul, Daegu, and Jeju Island. This flight tour signifies the starting point to explore the UAM market in Korea.

During the flight tour, EHang brought the world’s leading UAM solution to Korea, including passenger transportation, emergency medical service and aerial sightseeing. In Soeul, EHang 216 took off from Yeouido Island in downtown to have an autonomous flight over a densely populated area. The second flight was done in Suseong District, Daegu City, to deliver a package containing a 119 fire emergency kit and AED materials. The last flight was done in Jeju Island, EHang 216 flew over the coastline to demonstrate the real use case of aerial sightseeing.

EHang Holdings Limited stock is now 25.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EH Stock saw the intraday high of $14.50 and lowest of $13.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.24, which means current price is +77.87% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 211.61K shares, EH reached a trading volume of 1248089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has EH stock performed recently?

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.29. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 61.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.39% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.23 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.23, while it was recorded at 12.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.45 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.84 and a Gross Margin at +58.46. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.85.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -23.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.15. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] managed to generate an average of -$29,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.