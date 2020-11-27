Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] Revenue clocked in at $1.23 billion, up 74.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] traded at a high on 11/25/20, posting a 1.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.91. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Vonage Powers Customer Support Communications and Authentication Solutions for Global Manufacturer Fisher & Paykel.

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by global appliances manufacturer, Fisher & Paykel, to drive customer service communications for customers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Fisher & Paykel is using Vonage’s Messages API to provide instant maintenance support notifications via SMS and enhance post-sale services. The Vonage Messages API embedded within Fisher & Paykel’s platform delivers automated and instant SMS confirmations and reminders on all technician appointments, including self-service links for customers to easily cancel or reschedule the appointment. Fisher & Paykel also uses Vonage to send follow up messages for customer feedback once a job is completed to make ongoing service improvements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1542763 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vonage Holdings Corp. stands at 3.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.35%.

The market cap for VG stock reached $3.18 billion, with 246.70 million shares outstanding and 234.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, VG reached a trading volume of 1542763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $14.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 44.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VG stock performed recently?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, VG shares gained by 20.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.18, while it was recorded at 12.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.96 for the last 200 days.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +48.82. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for VG is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.94. Additionally, VG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] managed to generate an average of -$8,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

There are presently around $2,920 million, or 92.40% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,817,441, which is approximately -2.294% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,943,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $309.11 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $201.66 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly 7.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 26,282,966 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 18,115,504 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 181,821,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,219,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,899,640 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,215,993 shares during the same period.