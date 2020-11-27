Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain 134.63% so far this year. What now?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] closed the trading session at $27.10 on 11/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.62, while the highest price level was $27.80. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Virgin Galactic Adjusts Test Flight Schedule in Response to New State Government COVID-19 Restrictions.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), in accordance with new guidelines from the New Mexico Department of Health to disrupt the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state, announced that it will be minimizing its operational footprint at its New Mexico facilities.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

In consultation with government officials, and as a result of these new operations restrictions, the space flight that was planned to occur between November 19-23, 2020 will be rescheduled.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 134.63 percent and weekly performance of 19.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.17M shares, SPCE reached to a volume of 17812642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $25.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCE stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SPCE shares from 22 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1638.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

SPCE stock trade performance evaluation

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.96. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 48.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 273.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.53 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.32, while it was recorded at 24.87 for the last single week of trading, and 18.96 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4241.26 and a Gross Margin at -138.11. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5578.82.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -27.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.25. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$232,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 331.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,489 million, or 29.60% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,076,484, which is approximately 43.968% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,465,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.11 million in SPCE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $107.36 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 9.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 15,839,966 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,960,028 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 31,156,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,956,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,427,325 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,885,325 shares during the same period.