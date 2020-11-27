The Unilever Group [UL] Revenue clocked in at $61.23 billion, up 7.19% YTD: What’s Next?

The Unilever Group [NYSE: UL] traded at a high on 11/25/20, posting a 5.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $61.28. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Unilever to Acquire SmartyPants Vitamins.

Unilever announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire SmartyPants Vitamins, a U.S.-based Vitamin, Mineral & Supplement company.

Based in Los Angeles, SmartyPants Vitamins was founded in 2011 by entrepreneurs Courtney Nichols Gould and Gordon Gould, who set out to create a comprehensive supplement made from premium ingredients to support the wellbeing needs of children and adults.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4404961 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Unilever Group stands at 1.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.46%.

The market cap for UL stock reached $160.32 billion, with 2.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 4404961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Unilever Group [UL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Unilever Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for The Unilever Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Unilever Group is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

How has UL stock performed recently?

The Unilever Group [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, UL shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for The Unilever Group [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.07, while it was recorded at 59.21 for the last single week of trading, and 56.76 for the last 200 days.

The Unilever Group [UL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Unilever Group [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.14 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. The Unilever Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.82.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 25.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Unilever Group [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.76. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Unilever Group [UL] managed to generate an average of $32,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.The Unilever Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for The Unilever Group [UL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Unilever Group go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for The Unilever Group [UL]

There are presently around $5,622 million, or 8.10% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ with ownership of 6,425,680, which is approximately -4.469% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,941,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.8 million in UL stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $291.93 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly 3.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Unilever Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in The Unilever Group [NYSE:UL] by around 6,148,697 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 4,495,748 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 81,091,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,735,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 579,588 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 676,918 shares during the same period.