The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] – find out why.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SBGI] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.31 at the close of the session, up 0.35%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV On Four Local Television Stations In Norfolk, VA.

WAVY-TV, WVBT, WNLO-CD and WTVZ-TV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology.

Four leading local television stations in Norfolk, VA, including WAVY-TV (NBC), WVBT and WNLO-CD (FOX), and WTVZ-TV (MyNet), became among the first in the nation to begin broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet, digital applications, and other web services, NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features currently in development, such as immersive audio and video (up to 4K), broadcasting to mobile devices, personalized viewing tools, and advanced emergency alerts providing rich media instead of simple text messages. NEXTGEN TV also allows full integration with 5G and other broadband-delivered Internet content.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock is now -15.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBGI Stock saw the intraday high of $28.96 and lowest of $27.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.86, which means current price is +167.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, SBGI reached a trading volume of 1674110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBGI shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SBGI stock. On May 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SBGI shares from 16 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBGI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has SBGI stock performed recently?

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.08. With this latest performance, SBGI shares gained by 63.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.09 for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.52, while it was recorded at 27.41 for the last single week of trading, and 19.54 for the last 200 days.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.40 and a Gross Margin at +35.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.11.

Return on Total Capital for SBGI is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 845.07. Additionally, SBGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 837.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] managed to generate an average of $3,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -54.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]

There are presently around $1,281 million, or 94.60% of SBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBGI stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,950,000, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 4,154,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.63 million in SBGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $116.36 million in SBGI stock with ownership of nearly -19.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SBGI] by around 3,085,142 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 8,609,590 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 33,570,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,265,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBGI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,198,951 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,964,287 shares during the same period.