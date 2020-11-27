The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Revenue clocked in at $5.05 billion, down -19.79% YTD: What’s Next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] price plunged by -0.79 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Median Total Master Trust Return Continues Positive Streak in Q3 2020 According to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe.

Strong equity markets continue to drive positive performance for all plan types during the quarter.

The BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe returned a median +4.92% in the third quarter of 2020, building on the strong quarterly performance from the second quarter.

A sum of 5735020 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.12M shares. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares reached a high of $40.645 and dropped to a low of $39.83 until finishing in the latest session at $40.37.

The one-year BK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.31. The average equity rating for BK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $44.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $47 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $46, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 191.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 28.99.

BK Stock Performance Analysis:

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.05 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.46, while it was recorded at 39.20 for the last single week of trading, and 36.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.73. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $91,384 per employee.

BK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 4.76%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,888 million, or 86.40% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,261,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.51 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 14.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 46,309,208 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 42,647,027 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 651,398,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,354,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,551,722 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 10,095,255 shares during the same period.