Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] moved up 5.80: Why It’s Important

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] gained 5.80% or 0.88 points to close at $16.06 with a heavy trading volume of 1606765 shares. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Volkswagen AG Invests in Two Stratasys J850 3D Printers to Enhance Automotive Design.

Introduction of the world’s only full color, multi-material 3D printing technology will help Volkswagen AG to drive further innovation in new vehicle design for its customers.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Volkswagen, one of the world’s most iconic automotive manufacturers and the largest car manufacturer globally, has invested in the world’s only full color, multi-material 3D printing technology from Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to enhance its prototyping capabilities and open up new opportunities within automotive design. Following the installation of two PolyJet Technology™-based Stratasys J850™ 3D Printers, the Volkswagen Pre-Series-Center is 3D printing a wide range of ultra-realistic prototypes for both interior and exterior applications – helping the company to drive further innovation within new vehicle design.

It opened the trading session at $15.29, the shares rose to $16.37 and dropped to $15.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SSYS points out that the company has recorded -10.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 914.97K shares, SSYS reached to a volume of 1606765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $20 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Stratasys Ltd. stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SSYS shares from 16 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for SSYS stock

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.39. With this latest performance, SSYS shares gained by 18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.41 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 14.59 for the last single week of trading, and 15.54 for the last 200 days.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.20 and a Gross Margin at +48.07. Stratasys Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.71.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.88. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$4,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stratasys Ltd. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 36.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

There are presently around $683 million, or 78.40% of SSYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSYS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,070,385, which is approximately 6.912% of the company’s market cap and around 5.97% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 5,448,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.5 million in SSYS stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $82.35 million in SSYS stock with ownership of nearly -9.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stratasys Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ:SSYS] by around 5,927,383 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 5,693,008 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 30,917,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,537,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSYS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,665,179 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,754,928 shares during the same period.