So-Young International Inc. [SY] gain 12.68% so far this year. What now?

So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ: SY] loss -9.41% or -1.43 points to close at $13.77 with a heavy trading volume of 3174203 shares. The company report on November 25, 2020 that So-Young Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $14.00, the shares rose to $14.79 and dropped to $13.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SY points out that the company has recorded 48.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 620.25K shares, SY reached to a volume of 3174203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about So-Young International Inc. [SY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SY shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SY stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for So-Young International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for So-Young International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for So-Young International Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49.

Trading performance analysis for SY stock

So-Young International Inc. [SY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, SY shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for So-Young International Inc. [SY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.53, while it was recorded at 14.36 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

So-Young International Inc. [SY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and So-Young International Inc. [SY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.61 and a Gross Margin at +82.75. So-Young International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for SY is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.00. Additionally, SY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] managed to generate an average of $15,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.So-Young International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

So-Young International Inc. [SY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, So-Young International Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SY.

An analysis of insider ownership at So-Young International Inc. [SY]

There are presently around $385 million, or 30.00% of SY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SY stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 12,519,106, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.08% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST MANHATTAN CO, holding 4,334,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.68 million in SY stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $52.66 million in SY stock with ownership of nearly 9569.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in So-Young International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ:SY] by around 6,229,501 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,837,076 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 18,891,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,957,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,799,860 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,121,682 shares during the same period.