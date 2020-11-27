SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] fell -50.89% so far this year. What now?

SFL Corporation Ltd. [NYSE: SFL] loss -4.80% on the last trading session, reaching $7.14 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2020 that SFL Corp. Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

SFL Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71558.

SFL Corporation Ltd. represents 107.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $874.44 million with the latest information. SFL stock price has been found in the range of $7.09 to $7.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 723.39K shares, SFL reached a trading volume of 1051071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFL shares is $11.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DNB Markets have made an estimate for SFL Corporation Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2019, representing the official price target for SFL Corporation Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SFL Corporation Ltd. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for SFL stock

SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, SFL shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.35, while it was recorded at 7.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.11 and a Gross Margin at +45.34. SFL Corporation Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.43.

Return on Total Capital for SFL is now 5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.35. Additionally, SFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] managed to generate an average of $8,107,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.SFL Corporation Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SFL Corporation Ltd. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -84.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFL Corporation Ltd. go to -7.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL]

There are presently around $257 million, or 30.40% of SFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFL stocks are: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP with ownership of 7,820,195, which is approximately -0.114% of the company’s market cap and around 43.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 6,103,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.58 million in SFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $35.11 million in SFL stock with ownership of nearly 5.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SFL Corporation Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in SFL Corporation Ltd. [NYSE:SFL] by around 1,556,805 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 3,423,709 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 30,945,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,926,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,448 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,653,737 shares during the same period.