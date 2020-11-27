ROTH Capital lifts Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.65 during the day while it closed the day at $1.58. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Prices Public Offering.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold to the public at a price per share of $1.50. The gross proceeds to Hepion from this offering are expected to be approximately $30 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.

Hepion has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -43.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HEPA stock has declined by -55.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.59% and lost -70.52% year-on date.

The market cap for HEPA stock reached $14.38 million, with 9.03 million shares outstanding and 8.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 217.47K shares, HEPA reached a trading volume of 10419100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

HEPA stock trade performance evaluation

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.17. With this latest performance, HEPA shares dropped by -53.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.15 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0397, while it was recorded at 2.2931 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8265 for the last 200 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HEPA is now -76.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.99. Additionally, HEPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] managed to generate an average of -$559,891 per employee.Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEPA.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.00% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60,722, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 57,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91000.0 in HEPA stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $52000.0 in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly 664200% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 193,336 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 98,558 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 23,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 155,934 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 98,522 shares during the same period.