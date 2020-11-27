Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] Stock trading around $1.49 per share: What’s Next?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] closed the trading session at $1.49 on 11/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.26, while the highest price level was $1.55. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Orbital Energy Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Reach Construction Group, Orbital Power Services and Increasing Customer Activity Drive 124% Quarterly Revenue Growth from Continuing Operations.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) (“Orbital Energy” or the “Company”) reported unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.45 percent and weekly performance of 92.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 116.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 104.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 160.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, OEG reached to a volume of 6750018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

OEG stock trade performance evaluation

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.88. With this latest performance, OEG shares gained by 104.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.92 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7865, while it was recorded at 1.3256 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7354 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.30 and a Gross Margin at +18.17. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.00.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -32.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.25. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$53,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 245.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 30.80% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 3,700,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,066,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 million in OEG stocks shares; and HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, currently with $1.51 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly -28.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 59,632 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 892,938 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,409,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,362,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,626 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,051 shares during the same period.