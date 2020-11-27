NIKE Inc. [NKE] Stock trading around $135.54 per share: What’s Next?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] jumped around 0.84 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $135.54 at the close of the session, up 0.62%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that NIKE, Inc. Announces 12 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced that on November 19, 2020 its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 12 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.245 per share. The dividend declared yesterday is payable on December 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 7, 2020.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

“’s announcement marks NIKE’s 19th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts,” said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “This dividend increase reflects NIKE’s financial strength and strong track record of returning capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in capabilities that will accelerate our digital transformation and fuel long-term profitable growth.”*.

NIKE Inc. stock is now 33.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NKE Stock saw the intraday high of $135.7999 and lowest of $133.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 136.35, which means current price is +125.90% above from all time high which was touched on 11/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 4468647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIKE Inc. [NKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $145.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $107 to $151. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $135, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on NKE stock. On September 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NKE shares from 127 to 142.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 418.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has NKE stock performed recently?

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.18 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.17, while it was recorded at 133.85 for the last single week of trading, and 103.29 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.40 and a Gross Margin at +42.47. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.79.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 16.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.58. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $33,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for NIKE Inc. [NKE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIKE Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 25.14%.

Insider trade positions for NIKE Inc. [NKE]

There are presently around $138,587 million, or 84.00% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 104,287,704, which is approximately -0.839% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,294,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.65 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.97 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -0.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 923 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 57,250,558 shares. Additionally, 891 investors decreased positions by around 54,363,229 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 910,864,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,022,478,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,941,946 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,869,618 shares during the same period.