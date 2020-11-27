Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Is Currently -1.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] price plunged by -1.52 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on November 20, 2020 that New Union Bank Survey Finds U.S. Consumers Willing to Spend More to Support Small Businesses This Holiday Season.

A sum of 1604215 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $4.55 and dropped to a low of $4.50 until finishing in the latest session at $4.55.

The one-year MUFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.65.

Guru’s Opinion on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 102.07.

MUFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.86.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 486.54. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $3,811,438 per employee.

MUFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 22.20%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $715 million, or 1.40% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 66,860,444, which is approximately 4.377% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 11,714,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.3 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $48.08 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly 17.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 10,044,175 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 8,265,767 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 138,836,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,146,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,901 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,221,162 shares during the same period.