MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] Stock trading around $20.00 per share: What’s Next?

MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE: MNSO] gained 10.99% or 1.98 points to close at $20.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1652550 shares. The company report on October 15, 2020 that MINISO Group Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (“MINISO” or the “Company”), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,400,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing four Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$20.00 per ADS, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 15, 2020, under the ticker symbol “MNSO.” The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,560,000 additional ADSs. The total gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by MINISO, are expected to be approximately US$608.0 million if the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option, and approximately US$699.2 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their over-allotment option in full.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, MNSO reached to a volume of 1652550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]:

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Limited is set at 1.32

Trading performance analysis for MNSO stock

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO], while it was recorded at 19.03 for the last single week of trading.

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +30.43. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Return on Total Capital for MNSO is now 27.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.06. Additionally, MNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.