Market cap of Taoping Inc. [TAOP] reaches 24.99M – now what?

Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ: TAOP] jumped around 0.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.31 at the close of the session, up 11.30%. The company report on September 30, 2020 that TAOP Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue was $3.7 million for the first six months of 2020, a decrease of $3.4 million, compared to $7.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease in sales is largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and an unfavorable macro environment in China for the first half year of 2020.

Taoping Inc. stock is now -1.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TAOP Stock saw the intraday high of $3.70 and lowest of $3.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00, which means current price is +77.96% above from all time high which was touched on 07/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 405.36K shares, TAOP reached a trading volume of 1426236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taoping Inc. [TAOP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taoping Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40.

How has TAOP stock performed recently?

Taoping Inc. [TAOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.14. With this latest performance, TAOP shares gained by 12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.48 for Taoping Inc. [TAOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Taoping Inc. [TAOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taoping Inc. [TAOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.25 and a Gross Margin at +47.87. Taoping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.98.

Return on Total Capital for TAOP is now -18.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taoping Inc. [TAOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.40. Additionally, TAOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taoping Inc. [TAOP] managed to generate an average of -$45,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Taoping Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Taoping Inc. [TAOP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taoping Inc. go to 23.00%.

Insider trade positions for Taoping Inc. [TAOP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of TAOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAOP stocks are: SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 123,200, which is approximately 72.668% of the company’s market cap and around 39.21% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 3,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in TAOP stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2000.0 in TAOP stock with ownership of nearly -92.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taoping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ:TAOP] by around 54,969 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 63,215 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAOP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,120 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 53,964 shares during the same period.