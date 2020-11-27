Market cap of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] reaches 41.70M – now what?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: PT] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.00 at the close of the session, up 7.53%. The company report on November 27, 2020 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PT, BTU and CACC.



Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT).

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock is now -45.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.05 and lowest of $0.911 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.28, which means current price is +33.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 178.57K shares, PT reached a trading volume of 1236056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has PT stock performed recently?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.66. With this latest performance, PT shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.76 for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9568, while it was recorded at 0.9162 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2580 for the last 200 days.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.68 and a Gross Margin at +43.18. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.48.

Return on Total Capital for PT is now -46.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 434.11. Additionally, PT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] managed to generate an average of -$512,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of PT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PT stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 72,482, which is approximately 137.156% of the company’s market cap and around 10.42% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 33,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in PT stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $25000.0 in PT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:PT] by around 66,529 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 15,898 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 48,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,610 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,292 shares during the same period.