Market cap of Box Inc. [BOX] reaches 2.83B – now what?

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] gained 3.12% or 0.55 points to close at $18.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1579421 shares. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Box Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter, which ended October 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. On that day, Box’s management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss Box’s financial results and business developments.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1017769, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID.

It opened the trading session at $17.73, the shares rose to $18.23 and dropped to $17.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BOX points out that the company has recorded -9.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -110.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, BOX reached to a volume of 1579421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Box Inc. [BOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $25.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on BOX stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BOX shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BOX stock

Box Inc. [BOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, BOX shares gained by 12.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.08, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 17.11 for the last 200 days.

Box Inc. [BOX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Box Inc. [BOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.03 and a Gross Margin at +69.04. Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.73.

Return on Total Capital for BOX is now -47.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -536.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Box Inc. [BOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,898.92. Additionally, BOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,474.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Box Inc. [BOX] managed to generate an average of -$70,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Box Inc. [BOX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Box Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Box Inc. [BOX]

There are presently around $2,302 million, or 82.70% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,957,895, which is approximately 1.126% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,479,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.35 million in BOX stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $168.59 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly 2.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 13,320,661 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 9,101,873 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 104,389,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,811,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,018,228 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 905,799 shares during the same period.