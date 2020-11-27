Market cap of Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] reaches 66.23B – now what?

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDX] loss -0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $227.47 price per share at the time. The company report on November 25, 2020 that BD Board Increases Dividend.

The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per common share, an increase of 5.1% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2020 to holders of record on December 10, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate for fiscal year 2021 is $3.32 per share.

“This is the 49th consecutive fiscal year in which we have raised our dividend. This increase reflects our confidence in our long-term outlook, as well as our ongoing commitment to return capital to our shareholders and create value for all stakeholders,” said Tom Polen, CEO and president of BD. “COVID-19 has a significant impact on health care utilization globally. However, our strong execution enabled us to respond swiftly to the pandemic and close the year delivering revenue growth in fiscal Q4, offsetting continued COVID-19 headwinds with the launch of multiple innovative COVID-19 diagnostic solutions while at the same time advancing our long-term growth strategy. We remain focused on partnering with governments, health care systems, and health care professionals to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic—including providing access to our SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics tests and injection devices for future global vaccinations campaigns—as well as supplying products and solutions for ongoing care for patients around the world. We are steadfast in our commitments, including completing our Alaris 510(k) submission, investing in growth initiatives, simplifying our processes, and empowering our organization.”.

Becton Dickinson and Company represents 289.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $66.23 billion with the latest information. BDX stock price has been found in the range of $226.77 to $230.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, BDX reached a trading volume of 1615521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDX shares is $273.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Becton Dickinson and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Becton Dickinson and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on BDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Becton Dickinson and Company is set at 5.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for BDX stock

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, BDX shares dropped by -6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.99 for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.52, while it was recorded at 230.00 for the last single week of trading, and 244.59 for the last 200 days.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.60 and a Gross Margin at +44.27. Becton Dickinson and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.11.

Return on Total Capital for BDX is now 5.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.42. Additionally, BDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Becton Dickinson and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Becton Dickinson and Company posted 2.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Becton Dickinson and Company go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]

There are presently around $55,643 million, or 87.30% of BDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,570,326, which is approximately -2.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,378,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.86 billion in BDX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.11 billion in BDX stock with ownership of nearly -18.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Becton Dickinson and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 657 institutional holders increased their position in Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE:BDX] by around 14,434,697 shares. Additionally, 643 investors decreased positions by around 16,703,978 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 213,479,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,618,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDX stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,025,313 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,689,115 shares during the same period.