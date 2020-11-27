Market cap of AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] reaches 16.99M – now what?

AirNet Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ANTE] traded at a high on 11/25/20, posting a 23.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.38. The company report on November 16, 2020 that AirNet Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. (“AirNet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANTE), an in-flight solution provider on connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia in China, announced that it received a notification letter (the “Notification Letter on Compliance”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (the “Nasdaq”) dated November 13, 2020, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

As previously announced, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq (the “Notification Letter on Deficiency”) on March 30, 2020, indicating that the closing bid price per American depositary share (“ADS”), each representing ten ordinary shares of the Company, had been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. The Notification Letter on Deficiency also noted that the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until September 28, 2020, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Given the extraordinary market conditions, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq (the “Notification Letter on Tolling of Compliance Periods”) on April 17, 2020, stating Nasdaq’s determination to toll the compliance periods for bid price and market value of publicly held shares requirements (collectively, the “Price-based Requirements”) through June 30, 2020. Given that the Company had 163 calendar days remaining in its bid price compliance period as of April 16, 2020, the Company has 163 days since the reinstatement of the Price-based Requirements on July 1, 2020, or until December 10, 2020 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1856192 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AirNet Technology Inc. stands at 12.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.25%.

The market cap for ANTE stock reached $16.99 million, with 2.51 million shares outstanding and 1.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 233.24K shares, ANTE reached a trading volume of 1856192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AirNet Technology Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17.

How has ANTE stock performed recently?

AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.78. With this latest performance, ANTE shares gained by 18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.16 for AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9999, while it was recorded at 1.1460 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8940 for the last 200 days.

AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.26 and a Gross Margin at -29.07. AirNet Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.96.

Return on Total Capital for ANTE is now -430.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.52. Additionally, ANTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] managed to generate an average of -$143,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.AirNet Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AirNet Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.30% of ANTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTE stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 363,011, which is approximately 35.289% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 60,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83000.0 in ANTE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $67000.0 in ANTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AirNet Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in AirNet Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ANTE] by around 203,941 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 20,000 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 274,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,764 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 20,000 shares during the same period.