Saturday, November 28, 2020
Market Analysts see Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Started The Week Well, Oil Sector Also Gained

Admin - 0
On the back of growing market operation and the results of testing another vaccine, our indexes rose Key-U.S. indices closed in the green zone on...
Read more
Stock Stories

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Lost After Q3 Results, Record Revenues Did Not Help

Admin - 0
The graphics chip (GPU) manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) issued its report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 after the close of...
Read more
Stock Stories

Unity Software (U) Stock Added 7% Last Week After Positive Quarterly Results

Admin - 0
The stock of the game engine developer Unity Software Inc. (U) rose 5.58 percent on Friday to conclude the week at $122.80. An optimistic report...
Read more
Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more

Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SFT] jumped around 1.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.99 at the close of the session, up 22.81%. The company report on November 26, 2020 that Shift Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Public Warrants.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT), “Shift,” a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced that it has commenced an offer to exchange (the “Offer”) relating to its outstanding publicly traded warrants (the “Public Warrants”). Shift is offering to exchange 0.25 shares of its Class A common stock (“Class A Common Stock”) and $1.00 in cash, without interest (together, the “Exchange Consideration”), for each Public Warrant tendered.

Concurrently with the Offer, Shift is soliciting consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Public Warrants to amend the Warrant Agreement, dated as of March 22, 2019, which governs all of the Public Warrants to permit Shift to require that each outstanding Public Warrant be converted into a combination of 0.225 shares of its Class A Common Stock and $0.90 in cash, without interest (the “Conversion Consideration”), which Conversion Consideration is a ratio that is approximately 10% less than the Exchange Consideration applicable to the Offer.

Shift Technologies Inc. stock is now -10.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SFT Stock saw the intraday high of $9.99 and lowest of $7.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.91, which means current price is +40.47% above from all time high which was touched on 06/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 621.66K shares, SFT reached a trading volume of 4673207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SFT stock performed recently?

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.21. With this latest performance, SFT shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.72% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 7.25 for the last single week of trading.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Shift Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]

There are presently around $113 million, or 15.40% of SFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,745,118, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.20% of the total institutional ownership; SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,465,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.17 million in SFT stocks shares; and DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $12.75 million in SFT stock with ownership of nearly 81.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SFT] by around 7,834,208 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 7,153,757 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,415,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,572,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,951,126 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,179,676 shares during the same period.

Previous articlewhy Equinor ASA [EQNR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.26
Next articleCitigroup slashes price target on Qudian Inc. [QD] – find out why.

More articles

Companies

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is -21.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
First Horizon National Corporation plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.07 during the day...
Read more
Companies

New Gold Inc. [NGD] Is Currently 0.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
New Gold Inc. closed the trading session at $1.75 on 11/25/20. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.71,...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [KCAC] reaches 540.50M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. jumped around 1.87 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.50 at the close of the session, up 8.65%....
Read more

Latest article

Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more
Stock Stories

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Lost After Q3 Results, Record Revenues Did Not Help

Admin - 0
The graphics chip (GPU) manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) issued its report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 after the close of...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Started The Week Well, Oil Sector Also Gained

Admin - 0
On the back of growing market operation and the results of testing another vaccine, our indexes rose Key-U.S. indices closed in the green zone on...
Read more
Stock Stories

Unity Software (U) Stock Added 7% Last Week After Positive Quarterly Results

Admin - 0
The stock of the game engine developer Unity Software Inc. (U) rose 5.58 percent on Friday to conclude the week at $122.80. An optimistic report...
Read more
US Equities

Oil And Gold Drooped On Thursday, Markets Stimulates On Budget Support Plan

Admin - 0
On Thursday, WTI oil dropped 0.2% to $41.74, while gold dropped 0.7% to $1,861.50 an ounce. Domestic oil inventories for the week ended November...
Read more

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more
Stock Stories

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Lost After Q3 Results, Record Revenues Did Not Help

Admin - 0
The graphics chip (GPU) manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) issued its report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 after the close of...
Read more

