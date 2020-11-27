Market Analysts see 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] closed the trading session at $13.66 on 11/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.36, while the highest price level was $13.99. The company report on November 20, 2020 that 360 DigiTech Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Operational Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.82 percent and weekly performance of 11.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 985.83K shares, QFIN reached to a volume of 1639182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QFIN shares is $19.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02.

QFIN stock trade performance evaluation

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.69. With this latest performance, QFIN shares gained by 13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.06, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.93 and a Gross Margin at +84.42. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.13.

Return on Total Capital for QFIN is now 47.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.50. Additionally, QFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] managed to generate an average of $191,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in 360 DigiTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 18,486,813 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 8,122,678 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 43,719,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,329,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,796,621 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,708,518 shares during the same period.