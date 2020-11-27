Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] is 248.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.50%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Lithium Americas Announces Resignation of Michael Fischer from Board of Directors.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) announces that effective immediately Michael Fischer has resigned from the Company’s board of directors. Dr. Fischer has served on Lithium Americas’ board of directors as the representative of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Ltd. (“Bangchak”) since May 2020.

George Ireland, Lithium Americas’ Chairman commented: “We would like to sincerely thank Dr. Fischer and Bangchak for their early support for Lithium Americas. With an increased focus on sustainably developing the Thacker Pass lithium project, the Board has recently engaged a leading executive recruitment firm, to lead the process of identifying new Board members prioritizing chemical industry and US resource development experience.”.

Over the last 12 months, LAC stock rose by 286.71%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.01 billion, with 91.53 million shares outstanding and 62.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, LAC stock reached a trading volume of 4246753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 0.96 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.97.

LAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 286.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.12, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lithium Americas Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -11.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.03. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of $1,880,633 per employee.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82 million, or 16.51% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,488,265, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.63% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,078,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.93 million in LAC stocks shares; and SCOTIA CAPITAL INC., currently with $5.08 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly -31.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 5,654,869 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,526,453 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 771,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,410,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,105,564 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 233,624 shares during the same period.