Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] is -34.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [NASDAQ: LILAK] slipped around -0.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.99 at the close of the session, down -4.23%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Liberty Latin America Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70096.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. stock is now -34.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LILAK Stock saw the intraday high of $12.455 and lowest of $11.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.83, which means current price is +60.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, LILAK reached a trading volume of 1083594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILAK shares is $15.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILAK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Liberty Latin America Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LILAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Latin America Ltd. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LILAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00.

How has LILAK stock performed recently?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, LILAK shares gained by 17.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 12.03 for the last single week of trading, and 10.44 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.62. Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.07.

Return on Total Capital for LILAK is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.15. Additionally, LILAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] managed to generate an average of -$8,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 650.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LILAK.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]

There are presently around $1,625 million, or 76.12% of LILAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILAK stocks are: GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLP with ownership of 15,327,430, which is approximately 36.661% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 14,219,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.49 million in LILAK stocks shares; and ASHE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $148.63 million in LILAK stock with ownership of nearly 45.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Latin America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. [NASDAQ:LILAK] by around 36,416,672 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 8,946,565 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 90,189,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,552,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILAK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,982,472 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,399,534 shares during the same period.