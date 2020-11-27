IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] Stock trading around $0.90 per share: What’s Next?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.9299 during the day while it closed the day at $0.90. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Shake® : The Creator Marketplace® – Opens for Business.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that transactions have been enabled for all registered Shake users. Buyers are now able to purchase digital services from sellers who are social media influencers, photographers, writers, musicians, and more. Creators are able to list available “Shakes” on their accounts in the platform and transact with interested buyers.

“We are thrilled to open the Shake marketplace for all buyers and sellers,” commented IZEA Founder, Chairman, and CEO Ted Murphy. “The launch of this platform underscores our commitment to developing technology that generates more opportunities for creators to collaborate with buyers and earn a living developing digital content. Shake will dramatically expand our buyer universe beyond the enterprise customers we serve, opening the door for brands and agencies of all types and sizes to become part of the IZEA ecosystem. This is day one for Shake and the beginning of a much broader transformation for our company that will continue to unfold over the coming years.”.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock has also gained 18.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IZEA stock has declined by -28.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.59% and gained 280.39% year-on date.

The market cap for IZEA stock reached $43.29 million, with 45.77 million shares outstanding and 44.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, IZEA reached a trading volume of 8126238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

IZEA stock trade performance evaluation

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.72. With this latest performance, IZEA shares gained by 17.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8586, while it was recorded at 0.8106 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7928 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.79 and a Gross Margin at +45.81. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.46.

Return on Total Capital for IZEA is now -54.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, IZEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] managed to generate an average of -$59,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.10% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 257,711, which is approximately 38.238% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 190,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in IZEA stocks shares; and COMPAGNIE LOMBARD ODIER SCMA, currently with $0.14 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly 200% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 302,508 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,561,067 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,128,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 735,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,883 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,561,067 shares during the same period.