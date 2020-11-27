Hudson Ltd. [HUD] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $7.70

Hudson Ltd. [NYSE: HUD] loss -0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $7.68 price per share at the time. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”.

The Campaign Celebrates the Power of Reading and Finding Solace in Books Throughout 2020.

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) (“Hudson” or “Company”), a North American travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations, announced its “Celebrate Books and Booksellers” campaign, honoring powerful reads that sparked joy, fostered learning and inspired readers across North America throughout the year.

Hudson Ltd. represents 92.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $709.86 million with the latest information. HUD stock price has been found in the range of $7.67 to $7.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, HUD reached a trading volume of 1593194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hudson Ltd. [HUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUD shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hudson Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $17 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Hudson Ltd. stock. On May 01, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HUD shares from 17 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for HUD stock

Hudson Ltd. [HUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, HUD shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.25 for Hudson Ltd. [HUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.65, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Ltd. [HUD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Ltd. [HUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +23.01. Hudson Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Return on Total Capital for HUD is now 8.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Ltd. [HUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 326.59. Additionally, HUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Ltd. [HUD] managed to generate an average of $1,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Hudson Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Hudson Ltd. [HUD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudson Ltd. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hudson Ltd. [HUD]

Positions in Hudson Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Ltd. [NYSE:HUD] by around 21,183,290 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 21,984,814 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 11,312,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,855,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUD stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,694,205 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 8,705,192 shares during the same period.