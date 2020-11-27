GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] Stock trading around $62.30 per share: What’s Next?

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GSX] price plunged by -4.27 percent to reach at -$2.78. The company report on November 20, 2020 that GSX Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) (“GSX” or the “Company”), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights[1].

A sum of 5584105 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.17M shares. GSX Techedu Inc. shares reached a high of $65.74 and dropped to a low of $62.28 until finishing in the latest session at $62.30.

The one-year GSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.38. The average equity rating for GSX stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSX shares is $72.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSX stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for GSX Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for GSX Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on GSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSX Techedu Inc. is set at 5.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 151.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

GSX Stock Performance Analysis:

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.40. With this latest performance, GSX shares dropped by -8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 239.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.24, while it was recorded at 65.66 for the last single week of trading, and 64.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GSX Techedu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.20 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. GSX Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.72.

Return on Total Capital for GSX is now 24.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.32. Additionally, GSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] managed to generate an average of $5,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.GSX Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

GSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GSX Techedu Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] Insider Position Details

Positions in GSX Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GSX] by around 29,068,149 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 15,689,572 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 37,507,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,265,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,765,164 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,385,846 shares during the same period.