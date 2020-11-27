Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] moved up 40.19: Why It’s Important

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] jumped around 0.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.00 at the close of the session, up 40.19%. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Future FinTech Appointed Yang Liu as Chief Operation Officer.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (hereinafter referred to as “Future Fintech”, “FTFT” or “Company” ) a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, announced it has appointed Mr. Yang Liu as Chief Operation Officer of the Company. Mr. Liu will be fully responsible for the company’s operation management, helping the company on its international M&A, investment and financing activities, and implement the company’s strategic transformation.

Mr. Yang Liu is a seasoned executive with 15 years of experience in an array of industries including technology, finance and investment banking. Mr. Liu served as the Chairman of the board and the Chief Executive Officer of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd, a Nasdaq company, from March 2019 to July 2020. Through a series of acquisitions and dispositions, he successfully transformed the company from a traditional Chinese manufacturer into a global technology company in education and entertainment. He also served as the CEO at Wave Sync Corporation, an OTC technology company from July 2017 to August 2018.

Future FinTech Group Inc. stock is now 566.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTFT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.284 and lowest of $2.2006 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.74, which means current price is +574.16% above from all time high which was touched on 07/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 110.31K shares, FTFT reached a trading volume of 3167838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 161.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has FTFT stock performed recently?

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.93. With this latest performance, FTFT shares gained by 34.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 473.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.45 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 1.66 for the last 200 days.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1066.32 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1415.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$60,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 75,280, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 56.98% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 64,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in FTFT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $86000.0 in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 154,025 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 73,209 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,203 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 73,209 shares during the same period.