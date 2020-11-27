For Tellurian Inc. [TELL], Analyst sees a rise to $5.25. What next?

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.96%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Tellurian Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) continues to build its integrated global natural gas business. During the third quarter of 2020, Tellurian raised $32.8 million in net proceeds through issuances of common stock, reduced debt by $33.9 million and extended the Term Loan maturity to March 2022.

Natural gas production for the third quarter was approximately 4.1 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) and remained flat with an exit rate of 47 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfed). Natural gas sales rose to $7.3 million for the third quarter, which was an increase over $6.3 million in sales for the last quarter.

Over the last 12 months, TELL stock dropped by -80.57%. The average equity rating for TELL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $487.90 million, with 291.41 million shares outstanding and 186.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, TELL stock reached a trading volume of 15527978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

TELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.96. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 66.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9227, while it was recorded at 1.2480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3127 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tellurian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -506.91 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -527.44.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -44.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.42. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$862,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tellurian Inc. go to 31.10%.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58 million, or 12.00% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,485,099, which is approximately 5.31% of the company’s market cap and around 30.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,490,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.67 million in TELL stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $3.57 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 24.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL] by around 5,836,614 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,322,928 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 26,801,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,960,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 649,611 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,526,034 shares during the same period.