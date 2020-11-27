Eversource Energy [ES] gain 3.95% so far this year. What now?

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.47%. The company report on November 7, 2020 that Eversource Energy Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) announced that it has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation of Ontario, Canada to purchase up to 1.5 million Eversource Energy common shares at a price of $88.00 per share in cash. TRC Capital’s offer price of $88.00 per share is approximately 4.54 percent lower than the $92.19 closing share price of Eversource Energy common shares on October 9, 2020 – the last trading day prior to the date of the offer. The offer is for approximately 0.44 percent of the Eversource Energy common shares outstanding as of the October 9, 2020 offer date.

Eversource Energy does not endorse TRC Capital’s unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares in response to TRC Capital’s offer because the offer is at a price below the current market price for Eversource Energy common shares and subject to numerous conditions. Eversource Energy is not affiliated or associated in any way with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer or the offer documentation.

Over the last 12 months, ES stock rose by 6.90%. The one-year Eversource Energy stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.64. The average equity rating for ES stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.17 billion, with 343.08 million shares outstanding and 341.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, ES stock reached a trading volume of 1620229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $93.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $81, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

ES Stock Performance Analysis:

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, ES shares dropped by -3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.95, while it was recorded at 88.10 for the last single week of trading, and 86.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eversource Energy Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.46 and a Gross Margin at +30.55. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.76. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $110,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.52%.

Eversource Energy [ES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,570 million, or 80.60% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,430,279, which is approximately -0.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,324,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in ES stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.17 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 3.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eversource Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 9,209,478 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 17,731,392 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 239,593,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,534,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,178,110 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,520,103 shares during the same period.