Evercore ISI lifts Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] price plunged by -1.99 percent to reach at -$2.08. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Boston Properties Adds 5.2 MW Solar PV System at Carnegie Center.

Onsite Renewable Energy System Expected to Provide At Least 75% of Annual Energy Consumption.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced the addition of a 5.2 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) onsite renewable energy system at Carnegie Center in Princeton, New Jersey.

A sum of 1634592 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Boston Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $103.675 and dropped to a low of $100.92 until finishing in the latest session at $102.35.

The one-year BXP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.28. The average equity rating for BXP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $97.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $100, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXP in the course of the last twelve months was 86.54.

BXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.48. With this latest performance, BXP shares gained by 38.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.13 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.39, while it was recorded at 100.59 for the last single week of trading, and 92.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.55 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. Boston Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.58.

Return on Total Capital for BXP is now 3.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.25. Additionally, BXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 222.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] managed to generate an average of $686,229 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

BXP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Properties Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,235 million, or 97.10% of BXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,584,338, which is approximately 6.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,627,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in BXP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $1.33 billion in BXP stock with ownership of nearly 11.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE:BXP] by around 16,808,951 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 17,594,702 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 114,447,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,851,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXP stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,750,393 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,077,750 shares during the same period.