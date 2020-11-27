Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] Revenue clocked in at $18.00 million, up 37.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX: DXF] gained 19.23% or 0.25 points to close at $1.55 with a heavy trading volume of 1275733 shares. The company report on December 19, 2019 that Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2019.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a leading licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hubei Province, China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of 2019. The unaudited consolidated financial statements and other financial information included in this press release have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and stated in Renminbi (“RMB”) unless otherwise indicated.

First Six Months 2019 Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $1.26, the shares rose to $1.77 and dropped to $1.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DXF points out that the company has recorded 262.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -318.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 588.80K shares, DXF reached to a volume of 1275733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.40.

Trading performance analysis for DXF stock

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.64. With this latest performance, DXF shares gained by 18.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 262.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0812, while it was recorded at 1.3055 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7748 for the last 200 days.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.62 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.69.

Return on Total Capital for DXF is now 10.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.71. Additionally, DXF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] managed to generate an average of $424,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of DXF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXF stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 59,604, which is approximately 27.117% of the company’s market cap and around 10.86% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 10,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in DXF stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in DXF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX:DXF] by around 29,563 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 12,026 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 34,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXF stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,848 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,026 shares during the same period.