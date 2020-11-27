Citigroup slashes price target on Qudian Inc. [QD] – find out why.

Qudian Inc. [NYSE: QD] traded at a low on 11/25/20, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.44. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Qudian Inc. to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 30, 2020.

Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, announced that it will hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at Level 39, Tower A, AVIC Zijin Plaza, Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, China, on December 30, 2020 at 11:00AM (Beijing / Hong Kong Time).

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss the Company’s affairs with management. The chairman of the AGM will conduct and lead the AGM and may accept questions from shareholders at his sole and absolute discretion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4818826 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qudian Inc. stands at 5.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.14%.

The market cap for QD stock reached $360.48 million, with 253.73 million shares outstanding and 190.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, QD reached a trading volume of 4818826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qudian Inc. [QD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QD shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qudian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Qudian Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qudian Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for QD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for QD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

How has QD stock performed recently?

Qudian Inc. [QD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, QD shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for Qudian Inc. [QD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3818, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6954 for the last 200 days.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qudian Inc. [QD] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.41. Qudian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.48.

Return on Total Capital for QD is now 25.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qudian Inc. [QD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.79. Additionally, QD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qudian Inc. [QD] managed to generate an average of $498,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Qudian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Qudian Inc. [QD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qudian Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qudian Inc. go to -3.86%.

Insider trade positions for Qudian Inc. [QD]

There are presently around $82 million, or 32.20% of QD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QD stocks are: GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 5,472,601, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,351,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.71 million in QD stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $7.42 million in QD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qudian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD] by around 8,356,577 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,459,376 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 38,295,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,111,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QD stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,429,251 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,545,478 shares during the same period.