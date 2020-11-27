Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] Stock trading around $1.27 per share: What’s Next?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.29%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Centennial Resource Development to Present at the Bank of America Securities Global Energy Conference.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) announced that Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities Global Energy Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. The live webcast will be available on Centennial’s website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab.

About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Over the last 12 months, CDEV stock dropped by -58.83%. The one-year Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.95. The average equity rating for CDEV stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $342.77 million, with 278.02 million shares outstanding and 182.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, CDEV stock reached a trading volume of 5866889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDEV shares is $1.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $1 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDEV in the course of the last twelve months was 1.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CDEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.29. With this latest performance, CDEV shares gained by 113.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.37 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7131, while it was recorded at 1.1398 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8985 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centennial Resource Development Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.89. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.71.

Return on Total Capital for CDEV is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.84. Additionally, CDEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] managed to generate an average of $82,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

CDEV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDEV.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $192 million, or 55.00% of CDEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 83,459,210, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 9,972,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.66 million in CDEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.26 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly -45.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 7,847,162 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 48,464,244 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 94,482,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,794,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,500 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 16,585,275 shares during the same period.