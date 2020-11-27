Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] – find out why.

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] gained 7.77% on the last trading session, reaching $1.11 price per share at the time. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Uranium Energy Corp to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Mining Conference on Monday, November 30th.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) “UEC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s President and CEO, Amir Adnani, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Mining Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:30 PM ET.

In addition, Mr. Adnani will be speaking at the H.C. Wainwright Mining Panel Discussion, at 12:30 PM ET. The mining panel will be moderated by Carolin Roth, Freelance Anchor at CNBC International, as part of the H.C. Wainwright’s Virtual “Mining for Some Holiday Cheer” Conference. Other panelists include: Ross J. Beaty (Pan American Silver Corp.), Robert Quartermain (former CEO of Pretium Resources Inc.), and New York Times bestselling author and fund manager, Marin Katusa.

Uranium Energy Corp. represents 184.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $213.96 million with the latest information. UEC stock price has been found in the range of $1.04 to $1.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 3098758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17.

Trading performance analysis for UEC stock

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.63. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.69 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9892, while it was recorded at 1.0124 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9334 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -16.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$304,386 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

There are presently around $50 million, or 27.40% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,170,415, which is approximately -0.907% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,864,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.84 million in UEC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $3.28 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 314.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 4,707,712 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,513,644 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 38,082,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,303,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 824,995 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 741,551 shares during the same period.