Friday, November 27, 2020
Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] Stock trading around $4.83 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] loss -3.21% or -0.16 points to close at $4.83 with a heavy trading volume of 1028706 shares. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Calithera to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference and SVB Leerink Oncology 1×1 Day.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, announced its participation at two upcoming healthcare investor conferences in November.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Susan M. Molineaux, Ph.D., the company’s founder, president and chief executive officer will present on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay for up to 30 days at www.calithera.com in the Investor Relations section.

It opened the trading session at $5.01, the shares rose to $5.14 and dropped to $4.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CALA points out that the company has recorded -17.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -61.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 536.80K shares, CALA reached to a volume of 1028706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

Trading performance analysis for CALA stock

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, CALA shares gained by 31.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CALA is now -66.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.75. Additionally, CALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] managed to generate an average of -$966,237 per employee.Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]

There are presently around $264 million, or 81.20% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 10,061,500, which is approximately -0.063% of the company’s market cap and around 0.72% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 7,453,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.0 million in CALA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $24.77 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly -0.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calithera Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 6,552,923 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,200,483 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 41,867,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,620,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,009,879 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 837,267 shares during the same period.

