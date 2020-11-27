Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] Stock trading around $6.08 per share: What’s Next?

Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE: BQ] gained 22.58% on the last trading session, reaching $6.08 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Boqii Holding Limited – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Boqii Holding Limited – ADR (BQ) (NYSE:BQ) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on November 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71387.

Boqii Holding Limited represents 67.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $408.82 million with the latest information. BQ stock price has been found in the range of $4.745 to $6.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 462.02K shares, BQ reached a trading volume of 1250658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Boqii Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boqii Holding Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28.

Trading performance analysis for BQ stock

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Boqii Holding Limited [BQ], while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading.

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.15 and a Gross Margin at +20.61. Boqii Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.24.

Return on Total Capital for BQ is now -65.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -312.39. Additionally, BQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] managed to generate an average of -$79,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.Boqii Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]

Positions in Boqii Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE:BQ] by around 434,571 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BQ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,571 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.