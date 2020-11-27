BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] is -34.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: BIMI] gained 12.97% on the last trading session, reaching $2.09 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2020 that BOQI International Medical Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“We have made good progress in line with our new business, especially the online-to-offline strategy. We opened our first retail pharmacy store in Chongqing at the end of June 2020, then gradually opened five more stores in the latter part of the third quarter,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc. “We are also developing our online healthcare platform. We plan to connect the platform with pharmacies, hospitals and other medical institutions to further strengthen our capabilities in online and offline healthcare services.”.

BOQI International Medical Inc. represents 10.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.73 million with the latest information. BIMI stock price has been found in the range of $1.90 to $2.1765.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, BIMI reached a trading volume of 2292539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BOQI International Medical Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for BIMI stock

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.84. With this latest performance, BIMI shares gained by 8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.85, while it was recorded at 1.86 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1084.38 and a Gross Margin at -258.34. BOQI International Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1427.60.

Return on Total Capital for BIMI is now -14.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.24. Additionally, BIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] managed to generate an average of -$20,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.BOQI International Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of BIMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIMI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 95,562, which is approximately 369.915% of the company’s market cap and around 49.33% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 63,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in BIMI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $31000.0 in BIMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BOQI International Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:BIMI] by around 148,340 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 44,300 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 6,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIMI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,580 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 44,300 shares during the same period.