BofA Securities lifts Pentair plc [PNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pentair plc [NYSE: PNR] traded at a low on 11/25/20, posting a -3.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.19. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Pentair Launches Smart, Connected Solution to Support Pool Builders.

Pentair Pool Builder App Now Available in Select U.S. Regions and States.

>> Get free lesson Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Pentair (NYSE: PNR), a leading water treatment company and manufacturer of pool and spa equipment, has launched the Pentair Pool Builder app for iOS® and Android® mobile devices. As part of its enterprise strategy to develop smart, connected solutions, Pentair is offering a complete solution to help builders efficiently manage the process of building a pool while improving communication with customers—all from their smart phone.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1253679 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pentair plc stands at 2.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.98%.

The market cap for PNR stock reached $8.72 billion, with 166.10 million shares outstanding and 165.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, PNR reached a trading volume of 1253679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pentair plc [PNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNR shares is $56.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pentair plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Pentair plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $51, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on PNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pentair plc is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PNR stock performed recently?

Pentair plc [PNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, PNR shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Pentair plc [PNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.78, while it was recorded at 53.17 for the last single week of trading, and 41.10 for the last 200 days.

Pentair plc [PNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pentair plc [PNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.10 and a Gross Margin at +35.56. Pentair plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for PNR is now 15.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pentair plc [PNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.77. Additionally, PNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pentair plc [PNR] managed to generate an average of $38,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Pentair plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Pentair plc [PNR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pentair plc posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pentair plc go to 6.60%.

Insider trade positions for Pentair plc [PNR]

There are presently around $7,067 million, or 90.80% of PNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,233,764, which is approximately -4.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,065,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $681.87 million in PNR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $533.02 million in PNR stock with ownership of nearly -6.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pentair plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Pentair plc [NYSE:PNR] by around 11,010,994 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 22,174,286 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 102,225,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,410,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNR stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,385,854 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 13,256,134 shares during the same period.